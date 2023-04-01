Home Nation

BSF firing pushes back suspected Pak drone spotted along international border in Jammu

A massive search operation is underway to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone, a BSF spokesperson said.

Published: 01st April 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

drones-pti

Image of a drone used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday said its troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border here, forcing it to retreat.

"A blinking light (of a suspected drone) was observed around 12:15 am (Saturday) on the IB in the night in the general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it (drone) was forced to return," he said.

He said the area was being searched thoroughly.

Official sources said over two dozen rounds were fired by the BSF in Arnia sector to bring down the suspected drone but it managed to return to the Pakistani side.

A vast area was cordoned off by the BSF and a search operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said. This is the second such incident in the past two weeks.

The BSF had fired at a Pakistani drone at the Chamliyal border post in Samba district on March 22, preventing it from flying into India.

According to security officials, Pakistan-based terror groups use drones to smuggle arms and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

