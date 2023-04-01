Home Nation

Drunk Swedish national held for allegedly molesting IndiGo staff onboard

According to reports, the drunk accused began misbehaving with the cabin crew while meals were being served.

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

In another case of drunken behaviour, a 63-year-old Swedish national was arrested by Mumbai police on Thursday for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member while drunk onboard an IndiGo Bangkok-Mumbai flight. The accused has been identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonasm.

According to reports, the drunk accused began misbehaving with the cabin crew while meals were being served. The incident occurred when the flight attendant informed him that there was no seafood available on the flight and instead served him chicken.

Later when she asked him for his ATM card to make the payment, the passenger held her hand. Pulling her hand away, the crew asked him to enter the pin. 

The accused later got up and molested her in front of the crew and other passengers. She alleged that even after other passengers noticed his acts, he continued with his unruly behaviour and also abused her.

The Swedish national was handed over to Mumbai police by the airline staff when the flight (6E-1052) landed at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, officials said.

He was later produced before the Andheri court on Friday and granted bail the same day on the payment of Rs 20,000 bail surety.

Police said that they have launched a probe into the case.

According to officials, this is the 8th unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, and since 2017, India has had a no-fly list for unruly passengers. 

Following the infamous onboard peeing incident on an Air India flight, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to strictly follow the guidelines on unruly passengers and report all such cases.

