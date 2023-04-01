Only 30K girls enrol in two yrs, Vigyan Jyoti programme yet to pick up pace

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: The highly ambitious initiative of the Science and Technology Ministry – the Vigyan Jyoti programme – has barely managed to pick up pace with only 30,451 girl students of Class-9-12 level inclining towards STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics)for higher studies.

Launched in 2020 by the Department of Science and Technology, the Vigyan Jyoti programme is aimed at encouraging meritorious girl students of Class 9-12 to pursue higher education and career in STEM, particularly in the areas where gender parity is wider.

According to a written statement by the union minister of state (Independent charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh, the third phase of the Vigyan Jyoti program is in implementation in 200 districts across the country.

In the first and the second phases of this programme, 150 districts were covered and 12,369 girls of Class 9-12 levels were encouraged towards choosing STEM subjects for higher education and employment.

According to official data, only 30,451 girls have so far been encouraged through various interventions under the Vigyan Jyoti scheme since its inception in 2019-20.

Among other states, BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh has topped with the highest number of 2,276 girls encouraged towards taking interest in STEM under the programme.

Activities like cyber security workshops, PyCode sessions, codeathon and science quizzes are being organized to make STEM interesting for them including visits to scientific institutions and industries.

