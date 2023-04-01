Home Nation

Ram Navami in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh: 700 people injured while performing with swords & sticks

Braving heavy rains, 91 akharas took part in the centuries-old celebrations in the town's Boddom Bazar in Bada Thakur Bari area.

Published: 01st April 2023 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

An artist looks in a mirror backstage as she prepares for a religious procession on Ram Navami in New Delhi.

FILE: An artist looks in a mirror backstage as she prepares for a religious procession on Ram Navami in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

HAZARIBAG: Around 700 people were injured while playing with swords and sticks during Ram Navami celebrations in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district, officials said on Saturday.

The Ram Navami celebrations, which began around 8 pm on Friday, concluded on Saturday night.

Braving heavy rains, 91 akharas took part in the centuries-old celebrations in the town's Boddom Bazar in Bada Thakur Bari area, they said.

The celebrations that were marked by well-decorated tableaux touring the length and breadth of the town saw the participation of over 2 lakh people, they added.

No untoward incident was reported during the celebrations, officials said, adding that huge number of security personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.

Fifteen medical camps were set up by the Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital (HMCH) to deal with any emergency situation, they said.

Around 700 people received minor injuries while playing with traditional weapons. Most of them were treated at the camp, while many were also sent to different hospitals, an HMCH official said.

In East Singhbhum, 27 akhara committees of Jamshedpur who could not take out the Ram Navami rallies following unrest over the restriction on loud music during celebrations, immersed their 'jhandas' (flags) in various ghats peacefully, an official said.

A dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by certain organisations in Haldipokhar, around 25 km from Jamshedpur, also passed off peacefully, he said.

The bandh was called demanding suspension of the circle officer of Potka, and action against those responsible for the brick-batting during Ram Navami procession, which injured at least five people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Navami Hazaribagh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp