Home Nation

Gujarat court acquits all 26 accused in 2002 gangrape and multiple murders case

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Leelabhai Chudasama at Halol in Panchmahal district on Friday acquitted 26 persons for the offences of murder, gang rape and rioting for want of evidence.

Published: 02nd April 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

GODHRA: A court in Gujarat has acquitted all 26 persons accused of gang rape and murder of more than a dozen members of a minority community in separate incidents in Kalol during communal riots in 2002, for want of evidence in the 20-year-old case.

Of the total 39 accused, 13 died during the case pendency and the trial against them was abated.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Leelabhai Chudasama at Halol in Panchmahal district on Friday acquitted 26 persons for the offences of murder, gang rape and rioting for want of evidence.

"As many as 13 out of a total 39 accused in the case had died during the pendency of the trial," the court said in the order.

The accused persons were part of a mob that went on a rampage in the communal riots that broke out on March 1, 2002 during a bandh call given after the Sabarmati train burning incident in Godhra on February 27.

An FIR was lodged against the accused at Kalol police station on March 2, 2002.

The prosecution examined 190 witnesses and 334 documentary evidence in support of its argument, but the court said there were contradictions in the accounts of witnesses, and they did not support the prosecution's argument.

On March 1, 2002, a mob of more than 2,000 people from two different communities clashed with sharp weapons and inflammable objects in Kalol city in Gandhinagar district. They damaged shops and set them on fire.

A man who was injured in police firing and being rushed to the hospital was burnt alive along with a tempo. The mob attacked and killed another man coming out of a mosque and burnt his body inside the mosque.

In another incident, 38 people fleeing Delol village and coming towards Kalol were attacked and 11 of them were burnt alive.

A woman was gang raped when she and others were trying to escape, as per the FIR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Communal Riot 2002 Gang rape case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp