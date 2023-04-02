Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to file appeal in Gujarat court on April 3 against conviction in defamation case

Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail, sources said on Sunday.

Published: 02nd April 2023 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SURAT: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday file an appeal before a court in Surat in Gujarat against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Gandhi is likely to remain present in the sessions court when the plea will be filed challenging the lower court's order sentencing him to two years in jail, sources said on Sunday.

"A petition challenging the lower court order will be filed in the sessions court of Surat on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi remaining present," a member of his legal team said requesting anonymity.

Senior state and national leaders of the Congress will accompany him to Surat, sources said.

ALSO READ | Rahul defamation case: Amend law to protect MPs, MLAs

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate HH Varma here had on March 23 convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two years in jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks.

It had held 52-year-old Gandhi guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500. The court had also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to appeal in a higher court.

ALSO READ | Defamation cases in India should cease to be criminal offence

Gandhi was on March 24 disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction by the Surat court in the criminal defamation case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Defamation case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp