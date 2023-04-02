Home Nation

UP: Atiq Ahmad's brother arrested for sheltering Umesh Pal's killers

Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

Published: 02nd April 2023 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Atiq Ahmed

Gangster and former Samajwadi Party member Atiq Ahmed. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEERUT: Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) has arrested the brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad for sheltering and providing money to the killers of Umesh Pal -- the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

Akhlaq Ahmad, a government doctor, was arrested from Nauchandi area here by an STF team on Saturday night and taken to Prayagraj, said Superintendent of Police, STF, Brijesh Singh.

Umesh Pal and his police security guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24 outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj.

Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

Akhlaq Ahmad, posted at the Abdullapur Community Health Centre, not only provided shelter to the killers of Umesh Pal but also money when they reached Meerut after the murder, sources said.

On March 28, an MP-MLA court in Prayagraj held Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life.

Ashraf and six others were acquitted by the court.

This is Atiq Ahmad's first conviction even though more than 100 cases were registered against the former Samajwadi Party MP over the years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Umesh Pal Umesh pal murder Atiq Ahmed Akhlaq Ahmad
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp