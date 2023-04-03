Amit Shah raps Nitish for Ram Navami clashes in Bihar

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: With the communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations lingering for the fourth straight day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lit into rioters warning them of dire consequences for their actions. Castigating Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the violent clashes in Sasaram and Biharsharif cities, where one person was killed and many were injured in gunfire, bomb blast and stone pelting, Shah said the situation would be different in the BJP was in power.

Addressing a public meeting at Inter School ground in Hisua in Nawada district, Shah said: “Rioters have been on the prowl in Biharsharif and Sasaram. They will be hung upside down if the BJP forms government in Bihar in 2025.” Incidents of arson and looting were reported from the two towns with vehicles, houses and shops being torched and several people injured.

Shah had to cancel his proposed tour of Sasaram on Sunday, in view of the fluid law and order situation. Prohibitory orders have been put in place in the area since Friday after eruption of fresh clashes.

Targeting Nitish for failing to act against the troublemakers, the Union minister said: “I am concerned since you are not able to handle the situation. I am the Union Home Minister and Bihar’s law and order is my concern as well.”

Shah also spoke to Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which triggered a series high-level interactions in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar called an urgent meeting of top police officials and directed them to identify and initiate prompt action against the culprits. The officials were also asked to crack down on rumour mongers and bust fake news being spread through social media.

According to police, 109 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes. Meanwhile, nine companies of central armed police force have arrived in the state to assist the local administration restore peace in trouble-torn districts. The central forces were subsequently dispatched to Sasaram and Biharsharif.

PATNA: With the communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations lingering for the fourth straight day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lit into rioters warning them of dire consequences for their actions. Castigating Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the violent clashes in Sasaram and Biharsharif cities, where one person was killed and many were injured in gunfire, bomb blast and stone pelting, Shah said the situation would be different in the BJP was in power. Addressing a public meeting at Inter School ground in Hisua in Nawada district, Shah said: “Rioters have been on the prowl in Biharsharif and Sasaram. They will be hung upside down if the BJP forms government in Bihar in 2025.” Incidents of arson and looting were reported from the two towns with vehicles, houses and shops being torched and several people injured. Shah had to cancel his proposed tour of Sasaram on Sunday, in view of the fluid law and order situation. Prohibitory orders have been put in place in the area since Friday after eruption of fresh clashes. Targeting Nitish for failing to act against the troublemakers, the Union minister said: “I am concerned since you are not able to handle the situation. I am the Union Home Minister and Bihar’s law and order is my concern as well.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shah also spoke to Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which triggered a series high-level interactions in Patna. CM Nitish Kumar called an urgent meeting of top police officials and directed them to identify and initiate prompt action against the culprits. The officials were also asked to crack down on rumour mongers and bust fake news being spread through social media. According to police, 109 people have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes. Meanwhile, nine companies of central armed police force have arrived in the state to assist the local administration restore peace in trouble-torn districts. The central forces were subsequently dispatched to Sasaram and Biharsharif.