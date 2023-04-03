Home Nation

Anti-social elements used kids in 'stone-pelting' during Howrah violence: Child rights body

The Commission has come across a post where it has come to the notice that during Ram Navami Sobha Yatra in Howrah, the mob turned violent and children were engaged in stone pelting.

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district.

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: After coming across video footage of children pelting stones in the violent hit, Shibpur, Howrah, during a Ram Navami procession last week, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the Commissioner of Police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

The Commission said it has taken suo-moto cognizance and asked the commissioner of police to take action and identify the children so that they can be counselled. The Howrah police have been asked to submit an action taken report within two days.

"The Commission has come across a Twitter post where it has come to the notice of the Commission that during Ram Navami Sobha Yatra in Howrah’s Sbibpur area, the mob turned violent and children were engaged in stone pelting. The Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter as prime facie, the use of children in such violent activities by anti-social elements seems to be a violation of Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, and other relevant sections of IPC,’’ the letter written to the police commissioner by Priyank Kanoongo reads.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held the BJP responsible for creating unrest in Bengal. "Ram Navami was over five days ago. But they are still taking out processions in the name of the event only to create unrest in the state,’’ she said.

Even after 24 hours, tensions prevailed in the Rishra area in Hooghly, where violence between two communities spread on Sunday evening during another Ram Navami procession. BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, who was on his way to Rishra, was intercepted by police who did not allow him to protest. In protest, BJP supporters put up a roadblock on bustling GT Road for over three hours.

"Mujamdar was not allowed to visit the trouble-torn area as section 144 has been clamped in the area,’’ said police.

"The ruling Trinamool Congress is misusing the police to fulfil their purpose. The men in uniform stood mute spectators and now they are resisting us,’’ said Majumdar.

A total of 12 persons were arrested in connection with the violence in Rishra. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in the area. Police made announcements using the public address system asking people not to come out of their homes unless necessary.

