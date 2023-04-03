Home Nation

Bhutan King’s India visit amid China smokescreen

The King’s visit comes at a time when India appears miffed with Bhutan Prime Minister’s comment in an interview to a Belgian newspaper that China is an equal stakeholder in the boundary issue.

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

King of Bhutan, Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  King of Bhutan, Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, will be on a three-day state visit to New Delhi from Monday and he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The King’s visit comes at a time when India appears miffed with Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering’s comment in an interview to Belgian newspaper Le Libre that China is an equal stakeholder in the boundary issue. “Prime Minister Tshering also denied China encroaching any territory of Bhutan, refuting earlier reports that China had constructed villages inside Bhutan. He also suggested that India, Bhutan and China collectively resolve the border dispute. This hasn’t gone down well in India,’’ said a source.

“A lot of information is circulating about Chinese facilities in Bhutan. However, we are not making a big deal about it as they are not in Bhutan. This is an international border and we know exactly what belongs to us,’’ Tshering said in the interview. Eyebrows are raised in India over the China-Bhutan talks over the status of the Doklam trijunction.

Bhutan and China are engaged in talks to settle the dispute. The Doklam plateau is at a trijunction of India, Bhutan and China. It may be recalled that in 2017 the Chinese Army began building a road in the area which led to a response from the Indian Army and an extended stand-off between the two nations. If Bhutan was to cede their area in Doklam to China, it would have China literally staring at India.

After Doklam, India’s relations with China have been at a low. Then the Galwan incident happened in 2020 and senior leaders have not minced their words to share their disapproval, be it External Affairs Minister Jaishankar or NSA Ajit Doval. Two days back at the SCO (Shanghai Corporation Organisation), National Security Advisor (NSA) Meet, NSA Ajit Doval had stated: “It is my view that the goals and vision of the SCO as enshrined in its Charter, calls upon member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and inviolability of state borders – non-use of force or threat international relations and seeking no unilateral military superiortiy in adjacent areas.’’ The comment is viewed as an obvious reference to China. Sources said during the course of interaction the King will have with the senior leadership in India this issue could be brought up for discussion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck King of Bhutan Droupadi Murmu Dr S Jaishankar. Narendra Modi
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp