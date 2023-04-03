Home Nation

BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’

Published: 03rd April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Launching a fresh attack on Congress ahead of general elections in 2024, the BJP in a video released on Sunday accused the Congress-led UPA government of committing “dacoity” of people’s money during its rule.

In the video, the first in series titled ‘Congress Files’, the BJP accused the Congress of having committed corruption and scams worth Rs 48, 20,69,00,00,000.  The money lost in scam could have been used for purchasing 300 Rafael fighter planes, making 24 INS Vikrant and executing 1000  Mangalyan missions, the BJP said in the video. 

The BJP said the period between 2004 and 2014, when Congress-led UPA was in power, was a “lost decade”.  Putting the alleged cases of corruption during the Congress rule in a sequence in the video, the BJP said that amount embezzled in corruptions and scams could have helped the country in progress to a great extent. In a sharp attack on then PM Manmohan Singh, BJP accused him of allowing ‘corruption after corruption’. 

The release of video comes a few days after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of misusing central agencies for targeting Opposition leaders.  The BJP alleged that the coal scam was worth Rs 1.86 lakh crore, a scam worth Rs 10,000 crore in MNREGA, the  Common wealth scam worth Rs 70,000 crore, the 2G spectrum scam worth Rs 1.76 lakh crore.  The BJP also said that in the second episode of the video series would come soon with details of a painting  that was priced at Rs 2 crore and other corruption stories.

