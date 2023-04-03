Ex-VC carrying a revolver ends up on stage near Uttarakhand CM in an event; probe ordered

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Education Minister has ordered an inquiry into a security breach in an event at a university in Rishikesh in which Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated. The event was held on February 27.

It has been alleged that the seating chart of the guests on the stage was changed at the last moment. Eventually, a former Vice-Chancellor ended up on the stage and he was carrying a revolver with him.

According to information received, on February 27, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the academic and administrative building of the Rishikesh campus of Shridev Suman University.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Minister of Health, Medical Education, and Higher Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said, "We have formed a three-member committee headed by Higher Education Secretary Ravinath Raman to probe into the alleged security breach. The panel will submit its report after a thorough investigation into the entire incident. On the basis of the report action will be taken against the negligent officials".

In the complaint sent to the Education Minister, it has been alleged that without approval, the seating of the guests was changed and such people were given space on the stage, which could have threatened the security of the Chief Minister. The complaint also stated that the university registrar Khemraj Bhatt had approved the chart of seating arrangements for guests on the dais and forwarded it to the office of the chief minister and other ministers.

"It is alleged that Registrar Khemraj Bhatt also sent invitation letters to several retired officers for the event without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor. Not only this, a former Vice-Chancellor was made to sit on the stage, defying the CM's security. Even the Additional Secretary could not get a place on the stage".

The former vice-chancellor also brought a revolver with him. This put the chief minister's security at risk. Many people had to be uncomfortable due to the lack of space on the stage. Apart from Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, Finance Minister Prem Chandra Agarwal was also present in the program.

The official WhatsApp group of the state information department has removed all photos in support of the former vice-chancellor after he was accused of sitting on stage with a revolver.

Khemraj Bhatt, registrar of Sri Devsuman University, said, "The complaint letter is misleading and fabricated. It has been written on behalf of the people of the university, whose CR has been wrong for three consecutive years and three committees are investigating it".

