Jharkhand: Five Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces

By PTI

RANCHI: At least five Maoists, including four who were carrying a total bounty of Rs 60 lakh on their heads, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday, state DGP Ajay Kumar Singh said.

The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi, he said.

"Joint operation against Maoists was carried out by CRPF and local Chatra police station personnel. Five red rebels, including two who were carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh each and two more with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, were killed. This is a major achievement," the DGP told PTI.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot, he said.

Singh said two Maoists - Gautam Paswan and Ajit Oraon alias Charlis - who were carrying a bounty of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads were special area committee members.

Amar Ganjhu and Ajay Yadav alias Nandu who were carrying Rs 5-lakh bounty each were sub-zonal committee members, the DGP said, adding that the other was identified as Sanjeet Bhuiyan.

The red rebels were wanted in more than 100 cases.

"To a large extent, Chatra and Gaya (in neighbouring Bihar) areas have been cleared off naxal elements as they were active along the Jharkhand-Bihar border. It is a great achievement for the police. The operation that started at 8 am is on. The search is taking place right now," Singh said.

Asked about any injury to security forces, the DGP said, "No one was injured. On their part, it seems that one person was injured and his gang members took him away."

The seized arms include two AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles and as many country made firearms.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police in a statement said that acting on a tip-off, a joint operation by Chatra police, CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) 203 and CRPF 134 battalion was launched.

Maoists, who opened fire on the security personnel, were killed in retaliation, it said, adding that a major camp was destroyed in the joint operation.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), North Chotanagpur Range, Narendra Kumar Singh termed the operation as a 'historic' success for security personnel.

"They were dreaded Maoists and had been behind the killing of some policemen in 2010 in Pratappur in Chatra district," Singh said.

Palamu DIG Rajkumar Lakra told PTI that security forces were on high alert in the range given its proximity to the area where the gunfight took place.

The police urged Maoists to surrender and join the mainstream of society.

