‘Judiciary faces threat under BJP rule’

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed a mega rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) and said that democracy is under threat under the BJP rule. “All the main pillars of democracy are destroyed by the BJP. The last ray of hope is the judiciary. Once the last pillar goes, it will be democracy’s last day,” Uddhav said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi’s alliance partners kick-started the campaign named Vajramut – against the BJP and its wrong policies. The first joint meeting of alliance partners started from Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday while other rallies took place in Nagpur, Pune, Nasik, and Kolhapur.

MVA has decided to consolidate its different ideological following of voters ahead of the key elections and connect the people by recalling the good work done during the MVA government and pandemic.

Uddhav Thackeray said that BJP and its ministers are continuing to attack the judiciary and they have plan to usher it in their control by abolishing the current independent Collegium – judge’s appointment system.



