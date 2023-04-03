Home Nation

Man sets out to take his life, changes mind and kills 9-year-old daughter in J&K's Kupwara

Mohammad Iqbal Khatana, whose relationship with his wife was strained, choked his daughter to death and then slit her throat.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested a man for allegedly suffocating her nine-year-old daughter to death and then slitting her throat in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Monday.

"Mohammad Iqbal Khatana was arrested last week for the March 29 killing of his minor daughter," a senior police officer told reporters in Kupwara, about 100 kilometres from here.

Narrating the sequence of events, he said Khatana's relations with his wife, Nageena Begum, were strained for the last one year and they would often quarrel.

"On the day of the crime, Khatana, a taxi driver by profession, had a heated argument with his wife in the morning. After returning from work in the evening, he took a kitchen knife with the intention of taking his own life," the officer said.

While Khatana was leaving the house on the pretext of getting a punctured tyre fixed, his daughter Uzma asked him for Rs 5. "Khatana gave her a Rs 10 currency note. His wife followed him up to the courtyard. However, Uzma followed her father up to the main road," the officer said.

"Khatana took Uzma in his vehicle and drove around for more than an hour, waiting for the roads to get deserted so that he can kill himself."

As people left for Taraweeh, he drove his vehicle to Her-Khurhama, near a transformer, where he halted the vehicle. There, out of mental anguish due to domestic issues with his wife, he suffocated Uzma for around two to three minutes, as a result of which the girl died on the spot," the officer said.

The accused then drove to his house and carried his daughter's body to a spot next to the firewood shed of his uncle's house.

"He placed the body in the shed in the supine position (chest facing upwards) and then, slit her throat with the knife, so that the blame falls on the occupants of the adjacent houses," the officer said.

The accused then returned home, where the other family members raised a hue and cry when they saw Uzma was not with him.

Subsequently, the accused, along with a few others, went to the Khurhama police post in his vehicle to get a missing report lodged for Uzma.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kupwara kill daughter
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp