Navjot Sidhu hits out at 'most protected CM' Bhagwant Mann for reducing his security

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday that the threat to law and order in the state is being created by those who will eventually benefit from it. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling him the most protected CM while claiming that his (Sidhu's) own security has been reduced.

Talking to the media after meeting the parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, the cricketer-turned-politician questioned why Moosewala’s security was pruned leading to his murder the very next day and said the same thing was happening to him now.

He slammed the AAP government over the law and order issue in the state and said it was the first responsibility of any government. "Are they (governments) supposed to protect or perpetrate crime,” he asked.

He said Moosewala was a shining star of the state and a youth icon across the world. "Why was his security pruned? Does it ever happen that you reduce security and make it public? This is not a norm. What happened with him (Moosewala) is happening with another Sidhu (himself) today. I do not care. I want to say that I am not afraid of death. They have taken away my bulletproof car. Everyone knows who is doing this."

ALSO READ | Navjot Sidhu walks free after 317 days in jail, slams Centre and Punjab govt, lauds Rahul

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu claimed that he used to say what was the need for security men. "Today, he is the most protected CM. When his cavalcade passes, vehicles cannot be seen in the dust," he said.

Referring to the murder of Moosewala, Sidhu said the use of sophisticated weapons in the crime was a conspiracy to defame Punjab and also showed that there was no law and order in the state. He alleged that jails have turned into ‘suvidha centres’ of crime because politicians use youths who have gone astray. "Gangsters are political pawns. Somebody else is pulling the strings. The youth who have lost their way can be brought to mainstream, if they are not used by politicians," he said.

He said even the most efficient police will be made weak when their hands are tied. "The police are not weak, it is the hands which tie them that make them weak. Theey are a tried and tested institution. Do not make them your slave, let them work independently. Then everything will be crystal clear," he said.

Hitting out at the state government over a recent interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a TV channel, Sidhu said, "The state government has 2G mobile jammers while the gangsters have 5G mobile phones."

Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, said the interview with Bishnoi was telecast on a news channel around twenty days back but no action has been taken till now. He also claimed that a war-like situation was created in Punjab on the death anniversary of his son to prevent people from attending the event. "Amritpal could have been arrested before or after the death anniversary but the situation was created to disrupt the death anniversary event,” he alleged.

Sidhu walked out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months of his sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday that the threat to law and order in the state is being created by those who will eventually benefit from it. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling him the most protected CM while claiming that his (Sidhu's) own security has been reduced. Talking to the media after meeting the parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, the cricketer-turned-politician questioned why Moosewala’s security was pruned leading to his murder the very next day and said the same thing was happening to him now. He slammed the AAP government over the law and order issue in the state and said it was the first responsibility of any government. "Are they (governments) supposed to protect or perpetrate crime,” he asked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said Moosewala was a shining star of the state and a youth icon across the world. "Why was his security pruned? Does it ever happen that you reduce security and make it public? This is not a norm. What happened with him (Moosewala) is happening with another Sidhu (himself) today. I do not care. I want to say that I am not afraid of death. They have taken away my bulletproof car. Everyone knows who is doing this." ALSO READ | Navjot Sidhu walks free after 317 days in jail, slams Centre and Punjab govt, lauds Rahul Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu claimed that he used to say what was the need for security men. "Today, he is the most protected CM. When his cavalcade passes, vehicles cannot be seen in the dust," he said. Referring to the murder of Moosewala, Sidhu said the use of sophisticated weapons in the crime was a conspiracy to defame Punjab and also showed that there was no law and order in the state. He alleged that jails have turned into ‘suvidha centres’ of crime because politicians use youths who have gone astray. "Gangsters are political pawns. Somebody else is pulling the strings. The youth who have lost their way can be brought to mainstream, if they are not used by politicians," he said. He said even the most efficient police will be made weak when their hands are tied. "The police are not weak, it is the hands which tie them that make them weak. Theey are a tried and tested institution. Do not make them your slave, let them work independently. Then everything will be crystal clear," he said. Hitting out at the state government over a recent interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a TV channel, Sidhu said, "The state government has 2G mobile jammers while the gangsters have 5G mobile phones." Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, said the interview with Bishnoi was telecast on a news channel around twenty days back but no action has been taken till now. He also claimed that a war-like situation was created in Punjab on the death anniversary of his son to prevent people from attending the event. "Amritpal could have been arrested before or after the death anniversary but the situation was created to disrupt the death anniversary event,” he alleged. Sidhu walked out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months of his sentence in a 1988 road rage case.