Home Nation

Navjot Sidhu hits out at 'most protected CM' Bhagwant Mann for reducing his security

Referring to the murder of Moosewala, Sidhu said the use of sophisticated weapons in the crime was a conspiracy to defame Punjab and also showed that there was no law and order in the state

Published: 03rd April 2023 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu with Sidhu Moosewala's parents. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu with Sidhu Moosewala's parents. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said on Monday that the threat to law and order in the state is being created by those who will eventually benefit from it. He also slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann calling him the most protected CM while claiming that his (Sidhu's) own security has been reduced.

Talking to the media after meeting the parents of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, the cricketer-turned-politician questioned why Moosewala’s security was pruned leading to his murder the very next day and said the same thing was happening to him now.

He slammed the AAP government over the law and order issue in the state and said it was the first responsibility of any government. "Are they (governments) supposed to protect or perpetrate crime,” he asked.

He said Moosewala was a shining star of the state and a youth icon across the world. "Why was his security pruned? Does it ever happen that you reduce security and make it public? This is not a norm. What happened with him (Moosewala) is happening with another Sidhu (himself) today. I do not care. I want to say that I am not afraid of death. They have taken away my bulletproof car. Everyone knows who is doing this."

ALSO READ | Navjot Sidhu walks free after 317 days in jail, slams Centre and Punjab govt, lauds Rahul

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sidhu claimed that he used to say what was the need for security men. "Today, he is the most protected CM. When his cavalcade passes, vehicles cannot be seen in the dust," he said.

Referring to the murder of Moosewala, Sidhu said the use of sophisticated weapons in the crime was a conspiracy to defame Punjab and also showed that there was no law and order in the state. He alleged that jails have turned into ‘suvidha centres’ of crime because politicians use youths who have gone astray. "Gangsters are political pawns. Somebody else is pulling the strings. The youth who have lost their way can be brought to mainstream, if they are not used by politicians," he said.

He said even the most efficient police will be made weak when their hands are tied. "The police are not weak, it is the hands which tie them that make them weak. Theey are a tried and tested institution. Do not make them your slave, let them work independently. Then everything will be crystal clear," he said.

Hitting out at the state government over a recent interview with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on a TV channel, Sidhu said, "The state government has 2G mobile jammers while the gangsters have 5G mobile phones."

Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, said the interview with Bishnoi was telecast on a news channel around twenty days back but no action has been taken till now. He also claimed that a war-like situation was created in Punjab on the death anniversary of his son to prevent people from attending the event. "Amritpal could have been arrested before or after the death anniversary but the situation was created to disrupt the death anniversary event,” he alleged.

Sidhu walked out of the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday after serving nearly 10 months of his sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann Navjot Singh Sidhu Sidhu Moosewala
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp