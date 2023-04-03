Home Nation

'No Vote to Mamata': Choose any party but not TMC, BJP's Suvendu Suvendu urges people

Published: 03rd April 2023 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, (R), and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDRAKONA: Donning a white T-shirt with his 'No Vote to Mamata' slogan on it, leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday addressed a rally in Paschim Medinipur district, urging the people to vote for any party in the panchayat elections but not the TMC.

Addressing the rally in Chandrakona, Adhikari claimed that a BJP government in the state can accelerate the development of West Bengal as it will work in synergy with the Centre.

"I would urge the people not to cast their votes for this corrupt TMC. Vote for any party or candidate you like, but please don't cast your valuable votes for this party of thieves," he said.

"If those opposed to the TMC stick to their single-point agenda of removing it from power, then this corrupt regime can be ousted," he added.

Criticising the 'No Vote to BJP' campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly elections, Adhikari coined the 'No Vote to Mamata' slogan, which he used extensively during the Sagardighi bypolls in Murshidabad district.

The Congress with the support of the Left Front won the by-election last month in a major setback to the TMC.

Amid criticism by the TMC that the state BJP was working in an understanding with the Congress and the CPI(M), Adhikari had earlier clarified that "No Vote to Mamata" doesn't mean a call to vote for the other two opposition parties.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said his party enjoys "solid support" of the people of the state, and the results of the upcoming elections would prove it.

"We all know that the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress have formed an unholy alliance in West Bengal. But, this nexus will be defeated by the TMC with the support of the people of the state," he said.

TAGS
No Vote to Mamata Adhikari West Bengal
