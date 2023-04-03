Patna Diary: Nitish displeased with Chief Secretary?

Ramashankar By

Nitish displeased with Chief Secretary? Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool once again. However, this time, he targeted chief secretary Amir Subhani in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)'s Foundation Fay function. Nitish was annoyed with soft-spoken Subhani over three vacant posts of members in BPSC against total six members. He directed chief secretary to fill the vacant posts in five days. Nitish also expressed his displeasure over BPSC's questions paper leak. The issue related to question paper leak had rocked the Assembly last week, with Opposition demanding a fair investigation and action against offenders. JDU demands Bharat Ratna for ex-CM Demand for conferring Bharat Ratna on former Bihar chief minister Sri Krishna Sinha is gaining momentum, with JDU leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raising the issue once again. JDU lawmaker and former minister Neeraj Kumar said that Bihar veteran politician and former chief minister Sri Krishna Sinha should be conferred on Bharat Ratna for his outstanding contribution to nation building. It was expected that Union Home minister Amit Shah will announce the same during his meeting in Nawada, the birthplace of departed leader, that has been developed by Nitish government. Trained dogs deployed to catch poachers Concerned over frequent attack on wild animals in Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve in West Champaran district, the forest department has decided to deploy trained dogs to to net poachers operating in the region. The process of deployment of dog squad will start from the first week of April. Forest conservator, VTR, Neshamani said that in February this year one tiger and a leopard fell victim to poachers. The poachers usually attack the animals near ponds and water reservoirs when they come there to quech thirst. Trained dogs will help keep a tab on the movement of poachers in two forest divisions of state's first tiger reserve.