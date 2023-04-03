Home Nation

PM lauds ISRO team effort as India successfully achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chitradurga in Karnataka, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

Published: 03rd April 2023 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO's Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) lands on a runway in Karnataka. (Photo | ISRO twitter)

ISRO's Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) lands on a runway in Karnataka. (Photo | ISRO twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed ISRO for successfully conducting the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX), and said this achievement takes India one step closer to realising an Indian reusable launch vehicle.

The test was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) at Chitradurga in Karnataka, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"With that, ISRO successfully achieved the autonomous landing of a space vehicle," it said in a statement.

"With LEX, the dream of an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle arrives one step closer to reality," the space agency said.

ALSO READ | ISRO successfully conducts autonomous landing of first reusable rocket in Karnataka

Reacting to the development, Modi said in a tweet, "A great team effort. This achievement takes us one step closer to realising an Indian Reusable Launch Vehicle."

In a first in the world, a winged body has been carried to an altitude of 4.5 km by a helicopter and released for carrying out an autonomous landing on a runway.

RLV is essentially a space plane with a low lift-to-drag ratio requiring an approach at high glide angles that necessitates a landing at high velocities of 350 kmph.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISRO Reusable Launch Vehicle
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp