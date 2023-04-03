Sanjeevani scam: Fresh challenge to Union Minister Shekhawat as Rajasthan police start investigation 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Special Operation Group (SOG) investigating the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam pose a fresh challenge to Union Minister Gajendara Singh Shekhawat.

Nearly a month after, Shekhawat filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the (SOG) investigating this scam has suddenly become active and has registered over 123 FIRs of the victims of the estimated Rs 900 scam.

CM Gehlot had earlier alleged that not only the Union Minister but his father, mother and wife were also involved in the Sanjeevani scam. That allegation had led to Shekhawat filing a defamation complaint in Delhi against the Rajasthan CM.

The SOG of the Rajasthan Police has now started an active investigation in the Sanjivani corporate scam case in Rajasthan, worth Rs 953 crores. Many complaints received months ago are being re-examined and FIRs are being registered in Jodhpur, Barmer and Jalore districts. According to sources, between March 22 and April 2, over 123 cases were registered in these three districts.

In February, Gehlot claimed that the family members of Shekhawat were involved in the Sanjivani scam along with his family members. However, Shekhawat denied any involvement and filed a defamation case against Gehlot stating that SOG (Jaipur) did not consider him or any of his family members guilty in the investigation nor are their names been filed in the FIR.

The Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society was registered in 2008 under the Rajasthan Societies Act but later changed into a Multi-State Cooperative Society. Investors were lured with gifts and promised good returns, but it was later revealed to be a big scam. Vikram Singh, the first managing director of the society and the alleged mastermind of the scam, has been arrested. Singh is said to be close to Shekhawat, and their pictures have gone viral on social media.

