Uttarakhand: Security lapse in CM’s meet triggers row

The complaint alleged that without approval, the plan of the guests to sit in the forum was changed and such people were given space on the stage, threatening security of the Chief Minister.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The State Education Minister has ordered an inquiry into the security lapse at an event attened by the chief miniter. It is alleged that the seating chart of the guests on the stage was changed at the last moment.

During the time, a former Vice-Chancellor also sat on the stage carrying a revolver with him. On February 27, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the academic and administrative building of the Rishikesh campus of Shridev Suman University.

Speaking to this Daily, Minister of Health, Medical Education and Higher Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said, “We have formed a three-member committee headed by Higher Education Secretary Ravinath Raman, which will submit its report after a thorough investigation into the entire incident, on the basis of which action will be ensured against responsible and negligent officials.” 

