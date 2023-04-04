Ambulance for cattle, other animals in Madhya Pradesh

Home Nation

With the Madhya Pradesh year-end polls only six months away, the BJP government continues to announce and bank on welfare initiatives. 

Published: 04th April 2023

By Express News Service

Close on the heels of a wide array of announcements for women and youth, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed on Monday about the state recently started an ambulance for cows, cattle and other animals in the state. 

“One ambulance each is being run in every development block of the state, in which arrangements for a doctor and compounder have also been made. 407 animal ambulances have arrived in the state. He appealed to people to dial the number 1962 for availing this service to serve cattle and other animals,” he added.

He also informed the gathering about the buy and consume facility at liquor shop premises having been shut down from April 1.
 

