Home Nation

Anil Jaisinghani, daughter tried to bribe, extort money from Amruta Fadnavis: Court

As per the order, the father-daughter duo hatched a conspiracy by which Aniksha developed friendly relations with Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Published: 04th April 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Suspected bookie Anil Jaisinghani and his daughter Aniksha in conspiracy tried to bribe Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis and also used private messages to extort money from her when she refused to save Jaisinghani from several FIRs lodged against him, a special court has said.

Special Judge Deepak Almale, designated to hear anti-corruption cases, refused bail to Anil Jaisinghani on April 1.

The father-daughter duo are accused of attempting to blackmail and bribe Amruta Fadnavis.

As per the detailed order which was made available on Tuesday, the father-daughter duo hatched a conspiracy by which Aniksha developed friendly relations with Amruta Fadnavis and then requested her to "save her father from the several criminal cases pending against him as the husband of the complainant (Amruta Fadnavis) is a public servant".

Aniksha tried to offer a bribe of Rs one crore to Amruta Fadnavis, the court said.

"It is the case of the prosecution that when the complainant denied to act according to Aniksha, she (Aniksha) sent videos, voice notes and screen shots to the complainant's mobile and tried to extort and made a demand of Rs 10 crore to return the same," the court said in its order.

The investigation in the case is still on and there are 17 other cases pending against Anil Jaisinghani, it said.

"Therefore there is every possibility that the accused may flee away if he is released on bail," the order said.

The Malabar Hill police station in south Mumbai on February 20 registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Anil Jaisinghani and Aniksha for allegedly threatening to make public certain audio and video clips that purportedly show Amruta Fadnavis accepting favours from Aniksha.

They were booked for offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 8 (induce public servant using corrupt means) and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Aniksha, who was arrested on March 17, was granted bail in the case on March 27 by the court.

While the court granted bail to Aniksha on March 27, it rejected Anil Jaisinghani's bail plea.

Anil Jaisinghani, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police from Gujarat, is currently in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Jaisinghani Aniksha Jaisinghani Amruta fadnavis
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp