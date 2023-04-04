Centre olive branch to end Ladakh impasse 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a major development to end the impasse in Ladakh Union Territory, the central government has reached out to Ladakh bodies — Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — and sought from them specific provisions they want in 6th Schedule for the cold desert.

Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, an executive member of LAB, told this newspaper that the LAB chief and former MP Ladakh Thupstan Chhewang received a communication from the central government in which they have sought specifics of the provisions for the 6th Schedule that the two bodies want for Ladakh.

LAB and KDA, an amalgam of trade unions, and social, political and religious, students groups, have joined hands to jointly spearhead a campaign for the grant of 6th Schedule status, statehood with the legislature, creation of two Lok Sabha seats and reservation of jobs to locals.

“The KDA leaders are in Jammu and once they return to Ladakh, we will meet hopefully by the weekend and unanimously decide on provisions to safeguard our identity and our land,” Dorjay said.

