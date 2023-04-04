Home Nation

Centre olive branch to end Ladakh impasse 

“The KDA leaders are in Jammu and once they return to Ladakh, we will meet hopefully by the weekend and unanimously decide on provisions to safeguard our identity and our land,” Dorjay said.

Published: 04th April 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

centre, parliament

Imafe for representational purpose

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In a major development to end the impasse in Ladakh Union Territory, the central government has reached out to Ladakh bodies — Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) — and sought from them specific provisions they want in 6th Schedule for the cold desert.

Cherring Dorjay Lakruk, an executive member of LAB, told this newspaper that the LAB chief and former MP Ladakh Thupstan Chhewang received a communication from the central government in which they have sought specifics of the provisions for the 6th Schedule that the two bodies want for Ladakh.

LAB and KDA, an amalgam of trade unions, and social, political and religious, students groups, have joined hands to jointly spearhead a campaign for the grant of 6th Schedule status, statehood with the legislature, creation of two Lok Sabha seats and reservation of jobs to locals.

“The KDA leaders are in Jammu and once they return to Ladakh, we will meet hopefully by the weekend and unanimously decide on provisions to safeguard our identity and our land,” Dorjay said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
end the impasse Ladakh Union Territory
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp