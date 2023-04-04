Grand-alliance says will stop ‘BJP bid to disturb communal harmony’

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The situation in Bihar’s Sasaram and Biharsharif towns remained volatile for the fourth consecutive day on Monday even as the Assembly witnessed acrimonious scenes over the government’s “failure to ensure normalcy in affected areas”.

Amid the tense situation in violence-hit areas, the verbal duel between the main Opposition and the ruling grand alliance escalated. A day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the Nitish Kumar government for communal flare-ups in Bihar, the ruling grand alliance denounced the BJP and the RSS and asserted that the state government would take stern action against “trouble-makers”.

RJD leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet said, “The Bihar government is keeping a close vigil on ‘sanghi’ attempt to disturb communal harmony. BJP is desperate in states where it is weak. The sternest possible action is being taken by identifying each and every troublemaker. We have always given a befitting reply to the BJP’s experiment intended at driving a wedge between two communities and will continue to do so.”

JD(U) national president Lalan Singh sarcastically said that Shah should make Rajbhavan his permanent dwelling till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that people would give a befitting answer to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“BJP’s tally in poll results of the general election to be held next year will be zero. The saffron party will not be able to open its account in the election. It will be routed from Bihar as people of the state are very conscious,” he added.

PATNA: The situation in Bihar’s Sasaram and Biharsharif towns remained volatile for the fourth consecutive day on Monday even as the Assembly witnessed acrimonious scenes over the government’s “failure to ensure normalcy in affected areas”. Amid the tense situation in violence-hit areas, the verbal duel between the main Opposition and the ruling grand alliance escalated. A day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah blamed the Nitish Kumar government for communal flare-ups in Bihar, the ruling grand alliance denounced the BJP and the RSS and asserted that the state government would take stern action against “trouble-makers”. RJD leader and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet said, “The Bihar government is keeping a close vigil on ‘sanghi’ attempt to disturb communal harmony. BJP is desperate in states where it is weak. The sternest possible action is being taken by identifying each and every troublemaker. We have always given a befitting reply to the BJP’s experiment intended at driving a wedge between two communities and will continue to do so.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); JD(U) national president Lalan Singh sarcastically said that Shah should make Rajbhavan his permanent dwelling till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that people would give a befitting answer to the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “BJP’s tally in poll results of the general election to be held next year will be zero. The saffron party will not be able to open its account in the election. It will be routed from Bihar as people of the state are very conscious,” he added.