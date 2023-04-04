Home Nation

Man arrested for raping teen daughter in Haryana's Ambala

Published: 04th April 2023 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

​Representational Photo

By PTI

AMBALA:  A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter, police said.

The girl's mother, in her complaint, alleged that in the past two years, her husband raped their daughter several times in her absence, they said.

She told police that once she had also caught her husband assaulting the minor girl, police said.

When she along with her daughter came back to Ambala from their native village, the accused again sexually assaulted the teen, police said.

The victim's family belongs to Bihar and has been living in Ambala City for the last several years.

Following this, she moved to the police and a case was registered against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

SHO of Women Police Station (Ambala) Surender Kaur said after getting the information of police action against him the accused fled from home but was later nabbed.

