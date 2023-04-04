Home Nation

Power corridor: AAI got K3.2K crore from 6 leased-out airports

As many as 15 students died by suicide this year, with nine cases reported from Central Universities alone, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday.

Published: 04th April 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Airports Authority of India, AAI

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

AAI got K3.2K crore from 6 leased-out airports

The Central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that the state-owned Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received a total amount of Rs 3,245 crore till February this year from the private partners of Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airport.

Union minister VKSingh informed the RS: “Private partners of Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru airports have paid approximately Rs 896 crore to AAI as Per Passenger Fee (PPF) till February 2023. The AAI has also received an amount of approximately I2,349 crore from the private partners of these six airports in the form of upfront fee towards the capital expenditure incurred by AAI at these airports.”

Airports at Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru were leased out in 2020 while the remaining three were leased out in 2021.

‘Most student suicides in central varsities’

As many as 15 students died by suicide this year, with nine cases reported from Central Universities alone, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) reported three cases each this year. From 2018 to 2023, 103 students in these higher educational institutes in India have taken extreme step.

In 2018 and 2019, 20 students died each by suicide. In 2020, the number dipped to 13 and dropped to 10 in 2021. In 2022, 25 students died by suicide, while the maximum number of cases of nine were reported from IITs. This was followed by seven from NITs, five from central universities and three from the prestigious AIIMS.

Parliament proceedings adjourned till wednesday

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday after opposition parties staged a protest over the Adani issue. The House will reconvene on Wednesday, with Tuesday being a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Earlier, the House was adjourned till 2 pm after obituary references to incumbent MP Girish Bapat and former MP Innocent, who passed away recently. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday after passing the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2023 without discussion amid uproar over the Adani issue. Soon after the Upper House reassembled at 2 pm, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the members on the occasion of Rajya Sabha Day.

‘Govt aware of privacy of drone use’

The government in Rajya Sabha on Monday informed that the it is well aware of the question of privacy in relation to the use of drones for the purpose of research, development and testing purposes. Informing the Upper House in a written reply, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the use of drones for the purpose of research, development and testing will not breach privacy.

“Such use of drone remains restricted to concerned institutions and locations within the control,” he said, adding that the government has waived the requirements of type certificate, unique identification number, prior permission and remote pilot licence for operating unmanned aircraft systems for such purposes.

“This provision adequately covers all offences including breach of privacy covered under the relevant laws including the Information Technology Act, 2000 that has provisions for punishment for violation of privacy. Further, Indian Penal Code (IPC) also has provisions to penalize privacy-related offences.

Gateway of India facelift on track

The Gateway of India in Mumbai has developed cracks however the structure is in a ‘good state of preservation’, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Lok Sabha on Monday. The Maharashtra government has already approved a restoration proposal for the iconic heritage site overlooking the Arabian oceans, added the minister. “The Gateway of India, Mumbai is not a centrally protected monument. It is under the protection of the Government of Maharashtra,” Reddy stated.

161.34 sq km of total land available with ASI

The total land available with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is 161.34 sq km according to the Government Land Information System, the Parliament was informed on Monday. Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in response in Lok Sabha. “ASI has 161.19 sq km land available around the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and 0.15 sq km of office building/staff quarters belonging to 39 Circles/Mini-Circle of the ASI,” he said.

ED arrested 374, including corporate directors, in 5 yrs 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested 374 people, including directors of corporate firms, under the anti-money laundering law in the last five years, the government informed Parliament on Monday. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, said that in major cases of “corporate fraud” like those against Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the ED has attached properties worth Rs 33,862.20 crore.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur, Kavita Bajeli-Datt & Parvez Sultan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Airports Authority of India
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp