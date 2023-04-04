Home Nation

Pride of UP: Banarasi Langda, paan among 10 products to get GI tag

Banarasi Langda (mango), Banarasi Paan and Ramnagar Bhanta (brinjal) figure among the 10 products from Uttar Pradesh that have won the tag of geographical indication.

Banarasi Langda (mango) and Banarasi Paan

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

After being awarded the GI certification, Banarasi Langada (mango), famous for its sweetness, will be reaching the international market. Varanasi’s handloom and handicraft goods are already GI-tagged.  About a month ago, Adamchini Chawal (rice) of Chandauli, adjacent to Varanasi, was awarded the GI certification. According to the GI Registry - Chennai, 33 products nationwide were granted GI certification on a single day on March 31. Among them, 10 belonged to UP, including three from Varanasi.

The GI Registry has awarded the GI tag to 441 Indian products and 34 foreign goods. Varanasi’s GI crusader Rajni Kant expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for taking a keen interest in promoting the GI products of his Parliamentary constituency.  

He claimed that around 20 lakh people produce all GI goods of Varanasi and eastern UP, yielding an annual turnover of about Rs 25,500 crore. As per the GI Registry, the 10 newly certified goods from UP include Aligarh Tala, Bakharia Brassware, Banda Shazar Patthar Craft, Nagina Wood Craft, Pratapgarh Aonla and Hathras Hing. 

Rajnikant also credited the Yogi government’s ‘One District One Product’ scheme for getting the GI tag. “Of the 11 products tagged with GI this year, seven are ODOP products while four are agricultural produces.

Handlooms are already labelled with GI

