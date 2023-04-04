Rahul gets bail, hearing against verdict on Apr 13

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: A sessions court in Surat on Monday admitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his controversial remarks on the Modi surname, for which he was sentenced to two years in jail by the trial court.

The court also granted him bail till the disposal of his appeal and posted the matter for hearing on April 13. In his appeal, Rahul argued he was treated harshly by the trial court and was sentenced in a manner to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

With his main plea, Rahul filed two additional applications — the first for the suspension of sentence or a regular bail, and the second for the rest of conviction. If the second application is allowed, his Lok Sabha membership could be restored, subject to the issuance of a notification by the LS Secretariat.

The sessions court did not stay his conviction but issued a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister, over the matter. After getting bail from the sessions court, Rahul tweeted: “Truth is my weapon… This is a fight to save democracy, against ‘Mitrakal’. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my refuge.”

Gehlot said that the senior Congress leaders came to Surat to show solidarity with the Gandhi scion. “We have faith in the judiciary... We are engaging in satyagraha to save the country. The country is watching how Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s grandson, and Rajiv Gandhi’s son, is being treated today,” he said.

According to sources, Rahul will not be present during the next hearing. His counsel requested the court that the accused be excused from appearing in court again, to which Additional Sessions Judge R P Mogera agreed.

