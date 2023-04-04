Home Nation

Rahul gets bail, hearing against verdict on Apr 13

Court admits his appeal in defamation case

Published: 04th April 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leave the Surat court on Monday | PTI

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  A sessions court in Surat on Monday admitted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his controversial remarks on the Modi surname, for which he was sentenced to two years in jail by the trial court. 

The court also granted him bail till the disposal of his appeal and posted the matter for hearing on April 13. In his appeal, Rahul argued he was treated harshly by the trial court and was sentenced in a manner to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.

With his main plea, Rahul filed two additional applications — the first for the suspension of sentence or a regular bail, and the second for the rest of conviction. If the second application is allowed, his Lok Sabha membership could be restored, subject to the issuance of a notification by the LS Secretariat. 

The sessions court did not stay his conviction but issued a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a BJP MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister, over the matter.  After getting bail from the sessions court, Rahul tweeted: “Truth is my weapon… This is a fight to save democracy, against ‘Mitrakal’. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my refuge.”

Gehlot said that the senior Congress leaders came to Surat to show solidarity with the Gandhi scion. “We have faith in the judiciary... We are engaging in satyagraha to save the country. The country is watching how Rahul Gandhi, Indira Gandhi’s grandson, and Rajiv Gandhi’s son, is being treated today,” he said. 

ALSO READ | In his appeal, Rahul says was treated harshly by trial court, sentenced to attract disqualification as MP

According to sources, Rahul will not be present during the next hearing. His counsel requested the court that the accused be excused from appearing in court again, to which Additional Sessions Judge R P Mogera agreed. 

ALSO READ | Congress leaders to escort Rahul to Surat court; Rijiju slams party for undue pressure on judiciary

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Surat court
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp