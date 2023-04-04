Home Nation

Rajasthan CM Gehlot, former CM Raje test Covid positive

Both leaders shared the news themselves from their Twitter handles.

Published: 04th April 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 01:35 AM

Covid-19 cases

Representational Image: Amid daily count of Covid-19 cases on the rise, a man walks past the model of a mask, at Nandhanam metro station, Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje tested Covid positive on Tuesday.

Through a tweet, Gehlot advised people to be careful. "Covid cases have increased across the country in the last few days. I myself have been infected with covid with mild symptoms.  As per the advice of the doctors, I will continue working from my residence for the next few days. You all take care and follow the Covid protocol", he added.

Gehlot met Rahul Gandhi on Monday and Vasundhara too met several BJP leaders on Sunday. Vasundhara Raje also tweeted, "My report has come positive for Covid. I am in complete isolation on the advice of doctors. Those who have been in contact with me, get yourself tested and take precautions."

The report released by the Rajasthan Health Department states that there are currently 189 positive cases in Rajasthan. On Monday, 17 positive cases were found. According to the Union Health Ministry, the new variant XBB 1.16 of Corona is responsible for the increase in new cases of Covid in the country.  

The State Health Department also says that the new variant XBB 1.16 is being detected in 80 per cent of the patients whose genome sequencing is being tested.  

Apart from this, omicron and other variants are being seen in 20 per cent of cases. This strain of Corona has not taken a serious form, but the number of patients infected with it is increasing continuously and people are seeing mild symptoms.

According to state health department officials, most people are recovering by taking medicines at home.

