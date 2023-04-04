SIT formed to probe communal violence in Bihar during Ram Navami procession

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar police on Tuesday set up a special investigation team (SIT) under the leadership of a deputy superintendent of police to probe into communal violence during the Ram Navami procession in Nalanda, home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The decision to set up SIT followed the visit of Bihar director general of Police RS Bhatti, who took stock of the situation in Biharsharif and Leheri, the two worst affected localities. The state police chief also held a meeting with senior police officers to ensure normalcy. JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary, who is considered close to chief minister Nitish Kumar, said on Tuesday that the situation in Biharsharif had improved a lot.

Prompt action of district officials averted more trouble in the area, he added. The minister, however, claimed that trouble-makers would not be spared and brought to book at the earliest. Nalanda district magistrate said that property of the named accused would be attached if they failed to surrender in court.

SIT on Tuesday intensified its search operation against the accused. The members of the team conducted a raid at the house of an accused Kundan Kumar, who has been evading arrest since an FIR was registered against him. Kundan, a resident of Biharsharif, is stated to be closely associated with Bajrang Dal. JD(U) minister Shrawana Kumar led 'sadbhawna yatra' in Biharsharif on Tuesday.

On the other hand, district authorities decided to extend suspension of internet services till Wednesday. Personnel of central armed police forces staged flag marches in trouble-torn areas to instil confidence among local residents. Markets opened for the day but were closed much earlier. Panic was writ large on the face of residents as well as businessmen for obvious reasons. Police patrolling has been intensified in the wake of tension prevailing in the town.

Meanwhile, the situation in Sasaram, another town that witnessed a communal flare-up during Ram Navami procession on March 31, remained volatile. Central armed police forces staged a flag march in the district headquarters town. Internet services have not yet been restored.

Though local people moved out of their homes to purchase essential commodities under strict surveillance of security forces. A youth was killed and several others were injured in the firing, stone pelting and arson in the Nalanda district. The situation was brought under control after the intervention of senior administrative and police officials.

