Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets PM Modi, seeks Rs 2,942 crore package for Joshimath

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has demanded an economic package of Rs 2,942 crore for relief, displacement and infrastructure development works in the Joshimath land submergence.

The CM Dhami who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also discussed in detail the plan made for rehabilitation and displacement in the concerned areas.

During the hour-long meeting, CM Dhami briefed the PM about the steps taken and future plans for relief and rescue work in the Joshimath area. He also presented a plan to provide immediate temporary relief and permanent relief in future to the affected.

During the discussion, CM Dhami stressed on "immediate construction of 150 pre-built houses under temporary relief, filling of cracks and giving immediate allowance to the affected."

Dhami also discussed with the Prime Minister the issue of "fixing separate compensation for loss of residential and commercial buildings and businesses in rehabilitation and relief scheme, land of families coming in vulnerable areas, permanent rehabilitation."

The Chief Minister said that the state government has set up Uttarakhand 'Landslide Mitigation and Management Center' as a centre of excellence. It will advise on improving and managing land subsidence at the national level.

In view of the situation arising out of the Joshimath land submergence, the administration suggested three options for rehabilitation after taking the opinion of the affected, experts and scientists. These options include, "disaster-affected land building owners, whose residential buildings are not livable, to be compensated at the rate fixed for the residential building."

In the second option, "if disaster-affected people whose building and land will be declared unsafe, if they demand land for a residential building while receiving building compensation, the maximum area to build a house is 75 square meters."

As a third option, "disaster-affected persons have also been allowed to demand residential buildings constructed relative to their land and building." The state government will build houses on land up to a maximum area of 50 square meters.

Apart from this, Dhami also urged the Prime Minister to start Vande Bharat Rail Service from Haridwar to Varanasi. He said that this will provide great convenience to the devotees and tourists. The Chief Minister requested to transfer Naini Saini Airport of Pithoragarh to the Indian Air Force for the operation of air services and expansion of the airport.

