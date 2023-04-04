Home Nation

Woman out on morning walk injured as speeding car hits her in Thane

Neelam Patwardhan, a resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane, was out for morning walk at around 6.30 am on Monday when a car hit her at the Yeoor hills gate.

Published: 04th April 2023

By PTI

THANE: A 42-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures after a speeding her hit her while she was out for a morning walk in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday, a fortnight after a tech firm CEO died after being hit by a speeding car during her morning walk in Worli area of neighbouring Mumbai.

Neelam Patwardhan, a resident of Ghodbunder Road in Thane, was out for morning walk at around 6.30 am on Monday when a car hit her at the Yeoor hills gate, an official from Vartak Nagar police station said.

The woman suffered multiple fractures in her leg.

She was rushed to a hospital and was undergoing treatment, he said.

Search was on for the driver whose vehicle has been identified, the official said.

A case was registered against the driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Last month, 57-year-old jogger Rajalakshmi Ramakrishnan, a tech firm CEO, was killed after a speeding car hit her during morning walk on the Worli sea-face promenade in Mumbai.

