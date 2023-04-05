13 emergency landing strips on NH ready: Gadkari

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In a major step to boost military infrastructure, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that 13 emergency landing facilities (ELFs) are ready for any situation, while others are awaiting approvals from the Indian Air Force (IAF). Confirming the status of ELF construction on Monday Nitin Gadkari said, “A total of 29 such landing facilities will be constructed and we are continuing with the work on the others.”

An IAF fighter jet lands at India’s first

emergency landing strip which was

recently opened in Barmer

Gadkari at this newspaper’s Delhi Dialogues, a monthly interaction with the power elite in Delhi, he added that in normal circumstances, the ELF will be used like any other national highway, but during emergencies, IAF will take over, while the service road will be used for smooth flow of traffic.

The first such facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gadkari in September 2021. “This emergency landing strip will be helpful not only during a war but also during times of natural calamities,” Rajnath Singh had said during the opening of the strip in Rajasthan. “A natural calamity is no less than any war,” he said.

The first ELF is on NH-925 at the Gandhav Bhakasar section, south of Barmer in Rajasthan, and will be used for aircraft operations during emergencies on the Western borders with Pakistan. The clearances from the IAF are necessary as it involves high impact landing of the fighters starting with the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter and the transport aircraft.

Of the 29 ELFs being constructed in the country, five will be in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, and two in Jammu and Kashmir. These will help in case of operational military needs towards the northern and western borders.

Under the plan high quality highways and expressways that could be utilized as runways along with some modifications and construction of limited additional infrastructure for operation of various types of aircraft during emergency.

PM bats for integrated response to disasters

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for an integrated response system to disasters. Addressing the ‘International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - 2023’, he said disasters occurring in region can cause a big impact in other world regions in a closely connected global setting. “In a closely connected world, the impacts of disasters will not just be local; rather the disaster in one region can have a big impact in a completely different region. Therefore, our response should be integrated, not isolated,” the PM said in his video address to the conference. He also said that 40 countries have also become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years. He also said that advanced economies, large and small countries and others are coming together at this forum.



