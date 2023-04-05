Home Nation

13 emergency landing strips on NH ready: Gadkari

“A total of 29 such landing facilities will be constructed and we are continuing with the work on the others.” 

Published: 05th April 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major step to boost military infrastructure, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced that 13 emergency landing facilities (ELFs) are ready for any situation, while others are awaiting approvals from the Indian Air Force (IAF). Confirming the status of ELF construction on Monday Nitin Gadkari said, “A total of 29 such landing facilities will be constructed and we are continuing with the work on the others.” 

An IAF fighter jet lands at India’s first
emergency landing strip which was
recently opened in Barmer

Gadkari at this newspaper’s Delhi Dialogues, a monthly interaction with the power elite in Delhi, he added that in normal circumstances, the ELF will be used like any other national highway, but during emergencies, IAF will take over, while the service road will be used for smooth flow of traffic.

The first such facility was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gadkari in September 2021. “This emergency landing strip will be helpful not only during a war but also during times of natural calamities,” Rajnath Singh had said during the opening of the strip in Rajasthan. “A natural calamity is no less than any war,” he said.

The first ELF is on NH-925 at the Gandhav Bhakasar section, south of Barmer in Rajasthan, and will be used for aircraft operations during emergencies on the Western borders with Pakistan. The clearances from the IAF are necessary as it involves high impact landing of the fighters starting with the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter and the transport aircraft.

Of the 29 ELFs being constructed in the country, five will be in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, and two in Jammu and Kashmir. These will help in case of operational military needs towards the northern and western borders.

Under the plan high quality highways and expressways that could be utilized as runways along with some modifications and construction of limited additional infrastructure for operation of various types of aircraft during emergency.

PM bats for integrated response to disasters
PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday pitched for an integrated response system to disasters. Addressing the ‘International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure - 2023’, he said disasters occurring in region can cause a big impact in other world regions in a closely connected global setting. “In a closely connected world, the impacts of disasters will not just be local; rather the disaster in one region can have a big impact in a completely different region. Therefore, our response should be integrated, not isolated,” the PM said in his video address to the conference. He also said that 40 countries have also become part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in a few years. He also said that advanced economies, large and small countries and others are coming together at this forum.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp