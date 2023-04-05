'Corrupt' have united against honest PM Modi: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by 14 opposition parties alleging arbitrary use of probe agencies against their leaders, the BJP asserted that the "sacred" decision has put a stamp on the government's campaign against corruption.

It is now clear as to who has justice, honesty, truthfulness and law on its side as all the "corrupt have united against honest Prime Minister Narendra Modi", BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters.

The corrupt think that they are above the law, Constitution and democracy but the Supreme Court has made it clear that they can't have special laws different from the common man, he said.

"If any corrupt leader has this misconception that they will get away with doing corruption, then they should know that it is not possible under the Modi government. You will go to jail and your illicit assets will be seized," Bhatia said.

He cited alleged corruption by leaders of parties like the Congress, RJD, Aam Aadmi Party and DMK among the 14 opposition parties which had moved the apex court.

The SC has struck a strong blow to them and they were forced to withdraw their plea, he said.

Bhatia claimed that the government has a policy of zero tolerance against corruption and probe agencies have been acting against corruption without any discrimination.

These opposition leaders did not go to the Supreme Court with their individual cases because they knew it will expose them, he said.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition, saying courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens but laying down guidelines without facts of a criminal case will be dangerous.

"Political leaders do not enjoy an immunity higher than the common citizens once we accept that political leaders are absolutely on the same footing as common citizens with no higher immunity, then how can we say there can be no arrests unless there is a three-pronged test which is satisfied", the bench said.

Sensing its disinclination, senior advocate A M Sighvi, appearing for the political parties, sought permission to withdraw the petition which was granted.

