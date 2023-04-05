Gujarat has had 84 communal riots in three years, with over 800 arrests but zero convictions

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has said that those who fled Vadodara and went into hiding after throwing stones during Ram Navami processions last week will be punished. However, data presented by the central government in the Lok Sabha show that while over 80 riots have occurred in Gujarat over the past three years, no one has been convicted.

On March 30, stones were thrown at a Ram Navami procession in the Fatehpura area of Vadodara. On Tuesday, Sanghavi visited Vadodara and addressed a press conference.

Promising strict action and punishment, he said, "Those who fled the city and went into hiding after throwing stones will be tracked down and brought back to the city. We will apprehend every such person and take harsh action against them."

While the BJP government has claimed that there is peace in Gujarat since 2002, the figures presented by the Centre in the Lok Sabha contradict this.

ALSO READ: Communal clashes during Ram Navami processions in Aurangabad, Vadodara and Howrah

According to the data, there were 39 communal riots in Gujarat in 2018, with 428 rioters apprehended by police. While there were 22 communal riots in 2019, with the police arresting 179 rioters, there were 23 incidents of communal riots in Gujarat in 2020, with the police arresting 239 people. Thus, according to government statistics, there have been 84 incidents of communal violence in the state over the last three years, but not a single accused has been convicted.

"The BJP government is responsible for the communal riots in Gujarat, so the real culprits are never caught," claims Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker. "In any communal riot, the government arrests people of a particular community, but they are never found guilty because there is no evidence against them in court. In reality, the BJP government's own data demonstrate this,” he said.

Banker said, “During the Gujarat election, the BJP government made big claims about how safe and secure Gujarat is. Where is the security and who is safe in Gujarat if there have been 84 incidents of communal riots in three years? This should be clarified by the Home Minister.”

