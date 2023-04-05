Indian Navy's marine commando loses life during free-fall training in West Bengal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A marine commando of the Indian Navy lost his life on Wednesday during free-fall training in Panagarh, West Bengal.

The commando identified as Chandraka Govind 31-year-old, a resident of Andhra Pradesh was serving as the petty officer attached to INS Karna under Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.

An Indian Navy official confirmed the incident and said he had gone for para jump training at Air Force Station in Panagarh.

As per the official, he went missing during a routine drop from an Indian Air Force’s aircraft C-130J Super Hercules. He was undergoing joint training with troops of the Special Forces personnel of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

As per the reports, he was found outside the gate of a factory in Barjora of West Bengal’s Bankura district.

The local police took him to a nearby hospital, wherein he was declared dead.

“A court of inquiry has been set up to investigate the cause of the incident,” the official added.

