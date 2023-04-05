Home Nation

MoRTH plans expansion of 1033 helpline to all highways

The plan is to deploy patrolling cars and cranes equipped with gas cutters, hydraulic rescue tools such as hydraulic towing arm and road clearing equipment staffed with trained manpower.

Published: 05th April 2023 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

National Highways

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For timely medical assistance to road accident victims, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has proposed expansion of its nationwide helpline number 1033 to all national highways. At present service is available at tolled roads. The idea is that ambulances, cranes and rescue or patrolling vehicles should reach the mishap site within 30 minutes.

The plan is to deploy patrolling cars and cranes equipped with gas cutters, hydraulic rescue tools such as hydraulic towing arm and road clearing equipment staffed with trained manpower. The ministry also wants the specifications for the ambulances, rescue cranes and surveillance vehicles to be standardised to remove ambiguity and ensure uniformity in their function.

In a note circulated among senior officials, Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE) and Indian Roads Congress (IRC) seeking their suggestions on the proposals, the ministry stated that this is to be done on priority by establishing monitoring units staffed by skilled manpower.

According to the note, the facility may initially be extended to all the national highways with emphasis on high traffic corridors and the states with difficult terrains.

The response time of maximum 30 minutes for the ambulances and cranes to reach the site may be kept initially, which may further be reduced by integration of 1033 helpline with state helplines—108 and 112, said officials.

“The ambulances alone are grossly ineffective in initiating a post-crash response as the victims are more than often trapped inside the crashed vehicle and need to be extricated with professional powered tools to ensure prompt emergency care…The patrol cars, CRVs (rescue vehicles) and ambulances should operate in sync as a crash rescue unit and their operations should be integrated. The national highway accident relief network should be closely linked to the EMS (emergency medical service) network,” read the note.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched the toll free 1033 helpline number to provide round the clock assistance to road users on tolled stretches in 2018. The helpline provides multilingual support service to road users and integrated with the other highway operations facilities such as toll plaza ambulance, patrol vehicle and crane as it is required.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MoRTH helpline number 1033 national highways
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp