Over 1.3 lakh teaching posts in state-run colleges lying vacant: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

In the case of government-aided colleges, the vacant posts are filled up by the concerned sponsoring body.

Published: 05th April 2023 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 1.3 lakh teaching posts in colleges run by state governments are lying vacant, the Rajya Sabha was informed Wednesday.

In a written reply Dr Subhas Sarkar said that as per data reported by the state Government on the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) Portal 2020-21, the sanctioned strength of various categories of teaching staff in colleges managed by the state government is 1,34,346.

He said the University Grants Commission (UGC) issues advisory to the universities, from time to time, to fill up the vacant teaching posts in the universities and its affiliated colleges.

“Education is in the concurrent list of the Constitution. Government colleges of the states are run by the respective state government,” he said.

In the case of government-aided colleges, the vacant posts are filled up by the concerned sponsoring body.

The details of sanctioned and vacant posts of colleges are not centrally maintained by this education ministry, he said.

