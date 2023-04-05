Home Nation

Theft at district court complex in Rajouri, ASI among 5 cops suspended 

Published: 05th April 2023 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: Some seized articles and case property were stolen from the district court complex in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, prompting the authorities to suspend five police personnel including an officer, and detain some suspects.

Officials said some thieves broke the locks of the 'Malkhana' of the district court complex in Rajouri last night and decamped with the items.

They said an FIR has been registered in the case and investigation started.

Police have analysed the crime scene with the assistance of a forensic team, and are also analysing technical evidence, they said, adding some suspects have been rounded-up for questioning.

Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh suspended ASI Tariq Mehmood, SgCt Mohd Shafiq, and Special Police Officers Ghulam Nabi, Mohd Munshi and Murtaza Khan for dereliction of duties.

An inquiry has also been initiated, they added, adding a breakthrough is expected very soon.

The inquiry will be conducted by Rajouri deputy superintendent of police.

