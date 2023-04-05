Tribal community members protest in Udaipur against rape-murder of 9-year-old girl

By PTI

JAIPUR: A large number of people took out a protest march in Rajasthan's Udaipur Wednesday against the alleged rape and killing of a nine-year-old tribal girl and demanded the death sentence for the culprits.

The tribal community members gathered at Mohta Park and marched towards the Udaipur Collectorate raising slogans. They demanded death sentence for the guilty, Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member.

"Tribals from different parts have come together demanding justice for the victim. The accused should be given the death penalty. In the last two years, several such incidents have occurred with tribals so the state government should take notice of it," Shambhu Lal Gameti, who was among the protesters, told reporters.

"Four-five days have passed since the crime happened. The entire tribal community has gathered in Udaipur to demand death penalty for the accused, government job and financial assistance should be given to the family," said another protester, Pappu Lal Bheel.

Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said the accused has been arrested and a compensation has been given to the family as per the rules.

"As far as the punishment is concerned, the matter is before the court," Sharma added. A 20-year-old man named Kamlesh, a school dropout, has been arrested in the case. He lived near the house of the victim, police said.

The girl had been missing since March 29 and her chopped body was found in an abandoned house near her house in Mavli police station area late on April 1. The body was cut into pieces and stuffed in plastic sacks.

