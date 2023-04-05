Home Nation

UP: Ghaziabad hospital operates man for gall bladder stone, then removes kidney; patient dies

A four-doctor committee has been constituted to check validity of the documents on which the hospital was being run as well as the medical degrees of the doctors.

Published: 05th April 2023 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Authorities here sealed Sparsh Hospital in the Shalimar Garden area pending an inquiry launched in the wake of the death of a 30-year-old man during a kidney removal surgery.

A four-doctor committee has been constituted to check validity of the documents on which the hospital was being run as well as the medical degrees of the doctors.

A fortnight ago, doctors had operated on a man for gall bladder stone and discharged him, but with swelling appearing in his legs, he was admitted again to the same hospital on Monday afternoon.

This time, doctors removed his kidney as part of the surgery, during the course of which the patient died.

The Chief medical officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankdhar told PTI that the committee would investigate if the death had been caused by medical negligence and legal action would be taken accordingly.

Earlier, the father of the patient in his police complaint alleged that his son had died at 4 pm on Monday but the doctors concealed the fact from the family.

ACP Sahibadad Bhaskar Rao said the complaint was forwarded to the CMO for further investigation.

On Tuesday morning, residents of the colony gathered outside the hospital and blocked the traffic.

They also manhandled the hospital staff, including doctors.

Afraid of a beating, they locked themselves inside a room in the hospital.

Action will be taken against Dr Rohit, who performed the surgery, if his credentials are found wanting, the ACP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hospital Sparsh Hospital sealed UP
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp