Vow for victory! Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA takes aides to Saryu for trust trip

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: It’s not just anti-incumbency of more than 18 years in power, but also a fear of internal sabotage that seems to be worrying a ruling BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh where the assembly polls are due in six months.

A video of the supporters of BJP MLA and ex-minister Harishankar Khatik, taking a vow with their leader in the sacred Saryu in Ayodhya, of working for the development of their constituency and not ditching their leader in the polls, has gone viral.

The ex-minister and multiple times MLA from Jatara seat of Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand region, was in UP’s religious city Ayodhya on the recently concluded Chaitra Navratra’s Ashthami and Navami (March 29 and 30) offering prayers at prominent temples and taking dips in the holy Saryu river.

The ex-minister of state, however, landed in controversy when the video of his supporters taking multiple vows with him in the sacred river went viral four days later.

“We take a vow to associate with good people and work for the development of our constituency. We also take a vow of not indulging in any chhal-chhand (trickery/betrayal) in elections,” the BJP MLA’s supporters are seen taking the vow in the sacred river with the river water in their hands.

Taking a dig at the ex-minister, the state Congress spokesperson and state party’s media wing vice-chairperson said, “Now the BJP and its leaders don’t even trust their own supporters and workers.”

However, when asked about the viral video, the ex-minister and present BJP MLA Harishankar Khatik, said the video was authentic. “I didn’t compel anyone to take any vow. I had gone to Ayodhya with just my gunner, but some people from my constituency joined me there and while taking dips in the Saryu, took the vows voluntarily.”

He also shared with the newspaper the video of one of his supporters who was seen in the viral video. “He (the MLA) has always worked for the development of his constituency. We took the vows on our own and not on directions from the MLA. He won the 2018 polls from Jatara by a margin of around 40,000 votes,” his supporter was seen saying in the latest video.

Holy dip months ahead of MP assembly elections

In a video that went viral, the Madhya Pradesh MLA’s supporters are seen taking a dip in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh. “We take a vow to associate with good people and work for the development of our constituency. We also take a vow of not indulging in any trickery/betrayal in elections,” the supporters can be heard saying.

