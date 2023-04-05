Home Nation

Workers, farmers descend at Ramleela Maidan to decry Centre's policies 

The leaders speaking at the rally warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the workers of the country, an official statement from the collective said.

Published: 05th April 2023 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Flag of All India Kisan Sangh AIKS placed at Ghazipur border during farmers' protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi

FILE - Flag of All India Kisan Sangh AIKS placed at Ghazipur border during farmers' protest against the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several left-wing trade unions held a rally here in Ramleela ground on Wednesday with hundreds of workers and farmers in a show of solidarity against the BJP-led central government's alleged disregard for their basic needs and loss of livelihoods.

The Masdoor-Kisan Sangarsh rally was held by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU).

The leaders speaking at the rally warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the workers of the country, an official statement from the collective said.

Hundreds of workers, farmers, and agricultural workers from different parts of the nation, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Gujarat, participated in the rally, the statement said.

The workers demanded "government policies that allow access to education, healthcare, and dignified life for them and their children", it said.

The rally was addressed by the leaders of the CITU, AIKS and AIAWU and others.

"They warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the working people of this country against the disregard of their basic needs while showering benefits on the big corporate," the statement added.

