Home Nation

26-year-old man shoots girlfriend before committing suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Rahul, a native of Salempur of district Bulandshahr, had met the woman in his village where she used to visit his maternal uncle's house.

Published: 06th April 2023 10:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 10:25 PM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: A 26-year-old man allegedly shot dead his girlfriend before committing suicide by consuming poison here on Thursday, police said.

They said Rahul Chowdhary allegedly shot dead Deepmala Yadav (24) with a countrymade pistol at her home in Ghukna village, which falls under Nandgram police station, this morning when her parents had gone to a temple.

He then consumed poison, Deputy Commissioner of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal said.

He said the police arrived at the scene after being informed by the neighbours and rushed both of them to a government hospital where doctors declared the woman dead.

Chawdhary was referred to the GTB hospital of Northeast Delhi where he died during treatment, the officer said.

Rahul, a native of Salempur of district Bulandshahr, had met the woman in his village where she used to visit his maternal uncle's house.

Some relatives of the woman said that Chowdhary was mounting pressure on her marriage, but she refused.

The DCP said the police will probed what exactly led to the incident. The woman's kin blocked the road four hours in protest. They disbursed after police assured them a fair probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh man shoots girlfriend
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp