Bhima Koregaon case: Special NIA court rejects activist Gautam Navlakha's bail plea

On November 10 last year, the Supreme Court allowed his plea to be shifted back to house arrest for a month.

Published: 06th April 2023 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Navlakha

File photo of activist Gautam Navlakha | PTI

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had quashed the earlier order passed by the special judge and directed him to rehear Navlakha's bail plea.

The HC had said the special court's order did not contain an analysis of the evidence relied upon by the prosecution.

On Thursday, Special Judge Rajesh Katariya denied Navlakha bail after hearing the submissions afresh.

Navlakha was arrested in August 2018 and was moved to Taloja Jail near Mumbai in April 2020 after initial period of house arrest.

Navlakha is at present residing in Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The case in which he has been arrested relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

As per Pune police, these speeches triggered caste riots the next day in the vicinity of the Koregaon Bhima War Memorial there.

TAGS
Gautam Navlakha Elgar Parishad Bhima Koregaon Jailed activists
