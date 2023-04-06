Home Nation

Kota: Water supply firms booked over 2022 death of NEET aspirant due to liver complication

Vaibhav Roy, a NEET aspirant, died on October 13 during treatment at a private hospital eight days after he was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy.

drinking water

(Express Illustration)

By PTI

KOTA: Two water supply firms were booked here in connection with the death of an 18-year-old coaching student last year and the infection of 35 others allegedly due to contaminated drinking water.

The two firms - Jai Mahakal and Jugdamba water suppliers - were booked at Jawahar Nagar Police Station on Tuesday in connection with the incident that happened last October, they said.

The coaching institute, where these students studied, is under a probe too, police said.

The two water firms were booked under sections 269, 278, 336, and 304 (A) --- related to death by negligence and spread of infection --- of IPC, Circle Officer DSP Amar Singh said.

The operators of the firms were yet to be traced and interrogated, he added.

The FIR was filed on the basis of sample reports of contaminated water from the coaching institute, its mess, and hostel, police said.

The report was submitted by Talwandi Primary Health Centre In-charge Dr Dipesh Tiwari.

Vaibhav Roy, a NEET aspirant, died on October 13 during treatment at a private hospital eight days after he was diagnosed with hepatic encephalopathy.

Thirty-five other students from the same institute were diagnosed with Hepatitis A, 18 of whom were discharged after a day, while 12 others went under treatment in three private hospitals.

