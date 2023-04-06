Home Nation

Meet between TMC MPs & Giriraj that didn’t happen

Unable to meet the minister, finally the delegation of TMC MPs held a meeting with officials of ministry on state’s MGNREGA dues and sought immediate release of funds to the  state government.

Published: 06th April 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh (File Photo|PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National general secretary of TMC and LS MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Modi government ofnot releasing the MGNREGA’s fund due to West Bengal despite frequents reminders sent by the West Bengal government to the Central government.  

A delegation of TMC MPs, comprising national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MP Sudip Bandhopadhayay, Dola Sen and others, went to meet Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh with a memorandum of demand on Wednesday, but they could not meet the minister.

Unable to meet the minister, finally the delegation of TMC MPs held a meeting with officials of ministry on state’s MGNREGA dues and sought immediate release of funds to the  state government.

Later, speaking to the media, Banerjee accused the Central government of deliberately depriving Bengal of funds under various schemes of MGNREGA affecting lakhs of poor families. He alleged, “We will not let 17 lakh families of Bengal be deprived by the BJP.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp