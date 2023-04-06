Meet between TMC MPs & Giriraj that didn’t happen

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National general secretary of TMC and LS MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Modi government ofnot releasing the MGNREGA’s fund due to West Bengal despite frequents reminders sent by the West Bengal government to the Central government.

A delegation of TMC MPs, comprising national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, MP Sudip Bandhopadhayay, Dola Sen and others, went to meet Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh with a memorandum of demand on Wednesday, but they could not meet the minister.

Unable to meet the minister, finally the delegation of TMC MPs held a meeting with officials of ministry on state’s MGNREGA dues and sought immediate release of funds to the state government.

Later, speaking to the media, Banerjee accused the Central government of deliberately depriving Bengal of funds under various schemes of MGNREGA affecting lakhs of poor families. He alleged, “We will not let 17 lakh families of Bengal be deprived by the BJP.”

