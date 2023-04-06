Home Nation

No plan to use Aadhaar data for census work, Centre informs LS

Meanwhile, the Central government has extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar numbers till June 30 this year .

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that there is no plan to use Aadhaar card data for census. In a written reply to the question of a member, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, categorically said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha: “The office has informed that there is no plan to use Aadhaar data for census.”  So far, more than 136 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued by it till the end of February in the country.”

“After adjusting for the estimated number of deaths, the estimated number of living Aadhaar number holders is 130.2 crore, which is over 94 per cent of the total projected population for 2022,” the minister said in reply to questions by Congress member Adoor Prakash.

Further, the minister Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technolgoy said there is no mechanism to receive the Aadhaar numbers of deceased persons from the Registrars, appointed by state governments, under the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act.

Meanwhile, the Central government has extended the deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar numbers till June 30 this year . Starting July 1, this year , taxpayers who have failed to link their Aadhaar numebr with their Permanent Account Number card will face consequences. The government has announced that the PAN of such taxpayers will become “inoperative”, the consequences of which will be “severe”.

Power corridor

18K plaints received against Ola, Uber
The government on Wednesday said 18,890 complaints were received on National Consumer Helpline since 2017 against cab aggregators- Ola and the Uber. “441 grievances have been received on Public Grievance portal and 18,890 complaints received on National Consumer Helpline from January 2017 against Ola and Uber”, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Lok Sabha.

Over 11,000 old vehicles scrapped: Govt
A total of 11,025 vehicles (7,750 private and 3,275 government vehicles) have been scrapped till March 31 by the registered scrapping facilities, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari further said 24 states/UTs have reported 2,56,935 government-owned vehicles older than 15 years. 

No plans to regulate AI growth: govt
The government is neither considering to bring any law nor has any plans to regulate the growth of artificial intelligence in the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister for IT and Telecom Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written submission to the Lok Sabha said there are ethical concerns and risks around artificial intelligence.

