Opposition slams Modi govt for House washout, vows to strengthen unity in ranks

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sending a strong political message to the government that a united Opposition will continue to challenge it outside Parliament, several opposition parties including the Congress, TMC, BRS, AAP, and Samajwadi Party, came together on Thursday and blamed the government for getting the second half of the Budget session washed out.

In a display of unity, at least 19 Opposition parties also held a ‘Tiranga March’ from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk. Later addressing the media along with other Opposition leaders, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that the Opposition is united and will strive towards saving the soul of the country.

“The Modi government talks about democracy. But they don’t practices what they preach. For instance, the Rs 50 lakh crore Budget was passed in 12 minutes without any debate. Then they shift the blame onto the Opposition for disruptions,” he said, adding that the government intends to divert attention from issues raised by 19 parties on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

When asked if Adani and caste census would be key for the Opposition in the 2024 elections, Kharge said that all issues will be deliberated by presidents of the parties later. “Caste census is one of our foremost agenda,” he said.

The Congress chief further said that the ruling party halting Parliament’s proceedings was somewhat unprecedented. “We were never allowed in the House to speak on key issues. It is the treasury Benches, which always lead the disruptions. This has happened for the first time in my political life of 52 years,” he said.

The Congress chief sought to know why the Centre is shying away from setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe even when the BJP will have majority. “The BJP has majority in both the Houses. What are they scared of? That means something is amiss,” Kharge said, adding that the only advantage is that the opposition will get a chance to go through all related documents, in case of a JPC probe.

Questioning the government on its double standards, Kharge pointed out that while Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of Lok Sabha, at “lightning speed”, BJP MP Naranbhai Bhikhabhai Kachhadia from Gujarat wasn’t disqualified even after 16 days, after he was convicted and sentenced to three years by a court. His conviction was later quashed by the SC.

